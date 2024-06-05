Pak intruder held near LoC in J-K's Poonch

Mendhar/Jammu, Jun 5 (PTI) An elderly man from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir was apprehended after he illegally crossed over into the Indian territory along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Wednesday.

The man was identified as Munir Hussain, a 72-year-old resident of Battal village of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), they said.

He was taken into custody at Nangi Takarai forward area near Ghora post in Mankote sector of Mendhar sub-division on Tuesday evening, according to the officials.

An Army patrol saw Hussain, who was unarmed, moving into the Indian territory. He tried to flee when he was challenged. No incriminating material was recovered from him, the officials said.

They said preliminary questioning of the individual suggests that he might have crossed the LoC inadvertently.