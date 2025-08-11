Pak intruder shot at, arrested by BSF troops along International Border in J-K's Kathua

Jammu, Aug 11 (PTI) A Pakistani intruder was arrested in an injured condition after BSF troops opened fire on observing movement of a group of people attempting to sneak into this side along the International Border in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said.

The intruders were noticed by the alert Border Security Force (BSF) troops between Chandwan and Kothey border outposts in the Hiranagar sector around 4 pm and were challenged to stop, the officials said.

They said the intruders paid no heed to the repeated warnings, prompting the BSF personnel manning the forward posts to open fire, resulting in injuries to one of the intruders.

The injured intruder was arrested and immediately shifted to a hospital for treatment, the officials said, adding his identity and the motive behind his abortive attempt to infiltrate into this side was matter of further investigation. PTI TAS TAS KSS KSS