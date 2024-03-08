Pak intruder shot dead along LoC in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Mar 8 (PTI) The Border Security Force jawans have shot dead a suspected Pakistani infiltrator at the India-Pakistan border while he was trying to cross the Line of Control in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar district, police said on Friday.

Keshri Singhpur SHO Jitendra Kumar said the incident happened on Thursday night near BSF's Sundarpura post when the jawans saw a man coming from the Pakistan side.

Kumar said the BSF troops warned the man and asked him to return but he did not listen and they opened fire on him. He died on the spot, the SHO said.

The body has been placed in a mortuary and is yet to be identified, the officer said.

A flag meeting with Pakistani Rangers will be conducted in which the jawans will persuade them to take over the body. However, if the Pakistani Rangers refuse to do so, the man's last rites will be performed in India, Kumar said. PTI AG HIG HIG SKY SKY