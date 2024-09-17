Pak intruder shot dead by BSF along international border in Punjab

Amritsar, Sep 17 (PTI) A Pakistani intruder was shot dead by Border Security Force (BSF) troops along the India-Pakistan international border in Punjab, a spokesperson of the force said on Tuesday.

The official said the man was spotted while he "surreptitiously" crossed the international boundary in Amritsar district's Ratankhurd village area around 9.15 pm on Monday and approached the border fence.

The intruder did not stop his advance towards the fence even after being challenged by the troops and was showing aggressive gestures, the spokesperson said.

"The troops on duty fired upon the advancing intruder, neutralising him on the spot," he added.

Pakistani currency of Rs 270 and a half-torn Rs 10 note were found on him, according to the BSF.

The body has been handed over to the local Gharinda police station, the force said.

The BSF guards 553 kilometres of the international front with Pakistan in Punjab. PTI NES IJT IJT