Pak is making attempts to push foreign terrorists into J-K: Army commander

Jammu: Pakistan is making attempts to push foreign terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir, Northern Army commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi said on Friday, and highlighted that there is a presence of retired soldiers of that country in militant ranks.

He made the remarks after paying his last respects to the five army personnel, including two captains, killed in gunfights with terrorists during an encounter in the Bajimaal area of Rajouri district's Dharmsal belt on Wednesday and Thursday.

Two terrorists, including a Pakistan-based top LeT commander Quari trained in Afghanistan, were killed by security forces during the encounter. Talking to reporters, the Lt General said operations have been intensified in the border districts of Rajouri and Poonch to clear the region of more than two dozen foreign terrorists within a year. The killing of the two dreaded foreign terrorists is a major setback for Pakistan's plans to destabilise the region, said the army commander.

Asked about the presence of some special forces' personnel of Pakistan among terrorist ranks, the Lt General said that "when we tried to seek identification of terrorists, we came to know that some of them are retired army personnel (of Pakistan)".

"Pakistan is making attempts to push foreign terrorists into this region due to lack of support from the local population, especially the youth who are reluctant to get recruited in terrorist ranks. Our efforts are on to neutralise the foreign terrorists," Lt General Dwivedi said.

Asked if Pakistan intends to push more terrorists in the coming months to disrupt upcoming elections, including the Lok Sabha polls, he answered in the affirmative without going into details.

On the number of active terrorists in the south of Pir Panjal, he said the number of terrorists in the Rajouri-Poonch belt fluctuates as the area is connected with the national highway. "Roughly there is a possibility of 20 to 25 terrorists operating in the area but the way army, police and other intelligence agencies have intensified their operations, we are sure to control the situation within one year," Lt General Dwivedi said.

Mentioning the killings of the terrorists in the Bajimaal encounter, he said, "They have created an ecosystem and their killing has dealt a severe blow to Pakistan to disturb the region." He said the sacrifice of the five soldiers led to the neutralisation of the two dreaded terrorists and it is a big achievement. "The two terrorists were active for the last one year and we were not able to find them. Someone was providing weapons, ammunition and also information," Lt General Dwivedi said.

It was very important to neutralise them as they were responsible for 10 civilian killings in Dhangri and TCP in Rajouri town besides masterminding attacks on security forces at Kandi in which five army personnel lost their lives, he said.

The army commander said it was possible that they were trained in several countries, including Pakistan and Afghanistan.

"They were highly trained foreign terrorists and our brave soldiers without paying attention to their safety got into the operation and eliminated them. The troops have done a laudable job," he said.

Lt General Dwivedi, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, General Officer Commanding of the Jammu-based White Knight Corps, Lt General Sandeep Jain, Director General of Police R R Swain, Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order, Vijay Kumar, and Inspector General of Police, Jammu Zone, Anand Jain, were among those who laid wreaths on the coffins of the fallen soldiers of the Bajimaal encounter.

"I bow to our army bravehearts, Captain MV Pranjal, Captain Shubham Gupta, Havaldar Abdul Majid, Lance Naik Sanjay Bisht, Paratrooper Sachin Laur martyred while protecting the motherland during an anti-terror operation in Rajouri. Their valour and sacrifice will never be forgotten. Condolences to their families," the Lt Governor posted on X after the wreath laying ceremony.

Referring to his recent interaction with Captain Bhist, Lt Gen Dwivedi said, "I handed him a commendation card myself and asked him what he wants to do in the future. His reply was that he will do something big within seven days. He sacrificed his life for the nation." He also referred to a statement of Captain Pranjal's father lauding his son's bravery. He said it has boosted the morale of the troops and motivated them to do more such operations for the country, the army official said.

"The killing of Quari is not only a big achievement for the security forces, but also a morale booster for the civilians who were living under fear. This fear has now gone and more people will come forward to help in neutralisation of the active terrorists," he said.

He also lauded the local populace for their support and said the latest success was because of their to support the army.