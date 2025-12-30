Pak-linked drug smuggling network busted in Amritsar, 7 nabbed with 4 kg heroin, 1 kg ICE

Chandigarh/Amritsar, Dec 30 (PTI) Punjab Police have busted a cross-border drug smuggling network by arresting seven people and seizing over 4 kg heroin, 1 kg methamphetamine (ICE) and a 9 mm Glock pistol, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said on Tuesday.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the contraband was smuggled from Pakistan and distributed across the state through local modules guided via social media, he said.

The operation was carried out by the Amritsar Commissionerate Police as part of the state government's drive to make Punjab drug-free, he said.

Those arrested have been identified as Judgebir Singh alias Judge (21), Jaspal Singh alias Jass (22), Anmolpreet Singh (19), Harpinder Singh alias Bhinda (32), Tarunpreet Singh (20), Dawinder Singh alias Bau (33) and Mandeep Singh (24).

Further investigation is underway and more arrests are likely.

Commissioner of Police Amritsar Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said police first arrested Judgebir Singh and recovered 225 grams of heroin.

Based on interrogation and technical analysis, Jaspal Singh was nabbed with 1.6 kg heroin. Subsequent arrests of Anmolpreet Singh, Harpinder Singh and Tarunpreet Singh led to the recovery of another 2.2 kg heroin, he said.

These accused were working as couriers and distributors on the directions of Pakistan-based handlers, the CP added.

In a related operation, police arrested Dawinder Singh and Mandeep Singh during patrolling and recovered a 9 mm Glock pistol, a motorcycle and 1 kg of ICE drug.

According to the police, some of the accused have previous criminal cases.

Two FIRs have been registered under relevant sections of the NDPS Act and the Arms Act, and further probe is underway. PTI VSD NB NB