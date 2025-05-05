Pak national apprehended by BSF troops inside Indian territory in Punjab

Gurdaspur, May 5 (PTI) The Border Security Force (BSF) has apprehended a Pakistani national who intruded into the Indian territory, officials said on Monday.

On May 3 night, the BSF troops on duty in the area of Border Out Post (BOP) Sahapur, a flanking BOP of Dariya Mansoor, observed suspicious movement near Falku Nala ahead of the border fence and approximately 250 metres inside the Indian territory.

An unidentified individual, later identified as a Pakistani national, was seen hiding in the bushes and wild growth, the officials said.

The BSF troops along with the Quick Reaction Team (QRT) cordoned off the area and the Pakistani national was successfully apprehended by the troops late in the night, they said.

The 24-year-old Pakistani national, identified as Husnain from a village in Gujranwala, was apprehended and brought to a border outpost for initial questioning.

Some Pakistani currency and an identity card were recovered from him.

Further investigation is in progress.

Last week, a Pakistani ranger was apprehended by the BSF from along the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan.

The apprehensions of the Pakistani ranger and the national come nearly a fortnight after a BSF jawan was apprehended by the Pakistani Rangers amid rising tension between the two countries in the wake of the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam in which 25 tourists and a local were shot dead in cold blood.