Pak national repatriated after inadvertently crossing over IB at J-K's Samba

Jammu, Feb 9 (PTI) A 45-year-old Pakistan national was handed over to the Rangers on Monday, a day after he was apprehended by Border Security Force (BSF) personnel while crossing into India across the International Border (IB) in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Zaffar Iqbal, a resident of Pindi village of Zafarwal tehsil in Sialkot, was apprehended on Sunday evening and questioning revealed that he had inadvertently crossed into India under the influence of intoxicants, officials said.

They said the BSF established contact with their Pakistan counterparts and cross-checked the information with the authorities.

Accordingly, the individual was repatriated to Pakistan during a flag meeting with Rangers, they added. PTI TAS TAS ARB ARB