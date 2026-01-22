Pak prisoner dies during treatment for intense stomach pain complaints at Jammu hospital

Jammu, Jan 22 (PTI) A Pakistani man lodged in a prison here since 2024 for illegally crossing over to India died at the Government Medical College hospital on Thursday during treatment for medical complications, officials said.

Mohd Rafiq was arrested after he illegally crossed the International Border into the Ramgarh sector of Samba district in 2024. He was lodged in high-security Kot Bhalwal jail in Jammu, they said.

Rafiq was facing trial under the Foreigners Act.

He complained of intense stomach pain on Wednesday and was rushed to GMC hospital for treatment, an official said, adding that he died in the early hours of Thursday, the officials said.

The body was shifted to the mortuary for post-mortem and other legal formalities, which will be conducted on Friday, they added.