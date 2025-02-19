Pak resolution on Kashmir attempt to mislead global community: J-K BJP

Jammu, Feb 19 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the BJP on Wednesday rejected a recent resolution passed by the Pakistan parliament, terming it a "desperate attempt to mislead the international community".

The saffron party also asked Pakistan to stop spreading lies, end state-sponsored terrorism, and focus on solving its internal problems rather than Kashmir.

Pakistan's parliament on Tuesday passed a resolution urging New Delhi to hold a plebiscite in Kashmir, re-invoking a demand rejected by India long back.

Minister for Kashmir Affairs Amir Muqam moved the resolution reaffirming Pakistan's "unwavering moral, political and diplomatic support" for the Kashmiri people's "right to self-determination", according to Radio Pakistan.

"We strongly condemn and reject the resolution passed by Pakistan's parliament regarding Jammu and Kashmir. It is a desperate attempt to mislead the international community," J-K BJP spokesperson Gaurav Gupta said.

He asserted that Jammu and Kashmir "was, is, and will always remain an integral part of India, and no propaganda or baseless resolution can change this reality".

"At a time when Pakistan is struggling with severe political and economic crises, it is once again using Kashmir as a diversionary tactic to hide its internal failures. Instead of making false claims about Kashmir, Pakistan should focus on addressing the grave human rights violations in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan, where people are continuously denied basic rights," he said.

The BJP leader also said that Pakistan is globally known as the "epicentre of militancy", with outfits like Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), and Hizbul Mujahideen, operating freely from its soil.

He went on to say that minorities in Pakistan continue to face persecution and discrimination, "yet the country dares to lecture India on human rights".

"The abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A on August 5, 2019, was a historic decision that paved the way for unprecedented development in Jammu and Kashmir. Since then, the region has seen remarkable progress, with rapid infrastructure growth, increased investments, record-breaking tourism, and greater democratic participation," Gupta said.

The BJP spokesman also highlighted that global events such as the G20 Summit held in Srinagar clearly demonstrated how the international community has recognised the peace and development happening in J-K after the revocation of Article 370.

The large voter turnout and enthusiastic participation of people in the Lok Sabha and assembly elections held last year clearly reflected that the local residents have completely rejected Pakistan's false narrative and are actively contributing to India's democratic process, Gupta said.

"This is a strong message to the world that J-K is on a path of progress, and its people are looking forward to a brighter future under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.

The BJP leader reiterated that India remains committed to peace, prosperity, and development of Jammu and Kashmir, and the people of the region have chosen democracy and progress over Pakistan's propaganda.

"Pakistan's repeated attempts to mislead the world will fail, just as they have in the past," Gupta said. PTI TAS ARI