Pak terrorist get 10 years in jail for 2016 attack on security forces

Srinagar, Dec 10 (PTI) A sessions court in Kupwara district on Wednesday sentenced a Pakistani terrorist to 10 years rigorous imprisonment for involvement in an attack on security forces in 2016.

The court justified a lighter sentence for the convict, taking into account his " voluntary and unambiguous" confession and absence of any injury to the members of the patrolling party in the attack.

Principal District and Sessions Judge Manjeet Singh Manhas sentenced Hanzallah Yaseen Raie, alias Abu Ukasa, to 10 years rigorous imprisonment (RI) on the charge of attempt to murder Ukasa, a resident of Bahawalpur in Pakistan, was also sentenced to 10 years RI under Section 7/25 Arms Act and five years RI for conviction under Section 14 of the Foreigners Act 1946, with all sentences to run concurrently.

The order noted that the period of detention served by the convict will be set off from the period of sentence. Ukasa has been in custody since 20 June 2016 and will be eligible for release by mid next year.

He was fined Rs 20,000 for the three offences and would have to undergo an additional one month imprisonment if he fails to pay.

"In view of the fact that all the offences arise out of one composite transaction and considering the circumstances noted in the judgement, all the sentences imposed above shall run concurrently," the judge said in his two-page order.

The court took into account "the voluntary and unambiguous" confession of the convict and the absence of any injury in "the patrolling party".

"Though the offences are grave and strike at the security of the State, the material on record, including the circumstances discussed in the judgment, clearly indicates that the case does not fall within the limited category of the most aggravated forms of attempted murder for which the extreme penalty of imprisonment for life is ordinarily warranted," it added.

The judge also directed that the convict, after serving the sentence, shall be dealt with as per the provisions of the Foreigners Act 1946, including repatriation to his parent country Pakistan.