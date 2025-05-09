Pak unleashed Turkish drones in attempting to target Indian installations last night: Indian military

New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) Pakistan unleashed a swarm of Turkish drones to target Indian military facilities, probe air defence systems and gather intelligence last night and kept its civil airspace open during the assault endangering civilian flights, officials said on Friday as the conflict between two militaries spiralled.

Most drones were downed using kinetic and non-kinetic means, said Col Sofiya Qureshi of the army and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh of the air force.

The two military officials said Pakistan used its civil airliners as a "shield" as it did not close its civil airspace during its attempts to attack Indian installations with drones and missiles on May 7, knowing fully well that the strikes would elicit a swift response from India.

"On the night of May 8-9, Pakistan carried out large-scale violations of Indian airspace, attempting to target military infrastructure with 300-400 drones across 36 locations from Leh to Sir Creek," said Singh.

"Indian forces neutralised many drones using kinetic and non-kinetic means. An armed UAV strike on Bhatinda was also thwarted," she said.

India responded by launching drone strikes on four Pakistani air defence sites, destroying a radar, the Wing Commander added.

Singh said the "possible" purpose of the large-scale Pakistani intrusions were to test the air defence systems and gather intelligence.

"Forensic examination of the drone debris is being undertaken. Preliminary reports suggest them to be Asisguard Songar drone of Turkey," she said.

"Pakistan escalated with artillery and drone attacks across the Line of Control, causing casualties. Alarmingly, Pakistan kept its civil airspace open during the assault, endangering civilian flights," she said.

In response to the Pakistani attack, Indian military launched armed drones launched at four air defence sites in Pakistan.

"One of the drones was able to destroy an air defence radar," Singh said.

She said Pakistan also carried out artillery shelling across the Line of Control using heavy calibre artillery guns and armed drones at Kandhan, Uri, Poonch, Mender, Rajouri, Akur and Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir area which resulted in some losses and injuries to Indian Army personnel.

"Pakistan Army also suffered major losses in Indian retaliatory firing.

"Additionally, Pakistan's irresponsible behaviour again came to the fore as Pakistan did not close its civil airspace despite it launching a failed unprovoked drone and missile attack on May 7," said Qureshi.

"Pakistan is using civil airliners as a shield, knowing fully well that its attack on India would elicit a swift air defence response. This is not safe for the unsuspecting civil airliners, including the international flights which were flying near the international border between India and Pakistan," she said.

The official also showed screenshots of flight movement on the website flightradar24.

"In the high air defence alert situation in the Punjab sector, the airspace on the Indian side is absolutely devoid of civil air traffic due to our declared closure. However, there are civil airlines flying the air route between Karachi and Lahore," she said.

The Indian Air Force demonstrated considerable restraint in its response, thus ensuring safety of international flights, she said.

Tensions between India and Pakistan soared significantly following India's Operation Sindoor early Wednesday and Pakistan's subsequent unsuccessful attempt to attack 15 Indian cities. PTI MPB ZMN