Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi condemns Pakistan as terror haven, claims it damages Islam

New Delhi: BJP leader and former Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Saturday that Pakistan is writing its own epitaph by offering a sanctuary to terrorists and asserted that it amounted to bleeding Islam.

Talking to reporters while celebrating Eid ul-Azha, Naqvi said Pakistan has given a licence to "barbarian beasts" to wound humanity and Islam and made terrorism and terrorists its "national industry and national assets", according to a statement.

Naqvi celebrated the festival by offering "gujiya", a sweet associated traditionally with Holi, to people.

All the festivals of the world are celebrated together in India with fervour and gaiety, and that is why it is called "Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat", the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said, referring to the Narendra Modi government's emphasis on celebrating different facets of Indian culture together.