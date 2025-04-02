Pakistan Army violates ceasefire after mine blast along LoC in J-K’s Poonch

Jammu: Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire by resorting to unprovoked firing after a mine exploded along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesman said on Wednesday.

He said the Indian army responded “effectively” to the ceasefire violation and continues to dominate the LoC where the situation is under control.

Official sources said the violation took place at 1.10 pm on Tuesday.

While the Indian Army made no mention of any casualty on the Pakistan side, the sources said five enemy soldiers were injured in the explosion and the subsequent firing between the two sides.

“On 01 Apr 2025, a mine blast occurred in Krishna Ghati Sector while the Pakistan Army was patrolling along the LoC. This was followed by unprovoked firing and ceasefire violation by Pakistan Army," Jammu-based defence PRO Lt Col Suneel Bartwal said in a revised statement.

“Own troops responded effectively. The Indian Army continues to dominate the LoC. The situation is under control,” he said.

The earlier statement had mentioned that "a mine blast occurred in Krishna Ghati Sector due to Pakistan Army intrusion across LoC".

On February 21, India and Pakistan military held a flag meeting along the LoC in Poonch district in an effort to de-escalate tension after several incidents of cross-border firing and an IED attack.

The brigade-commander level flag meeting, lasting 75 minutes, had taken place in the Chakkan-Da-Bagh crossing point area with both sides highlighting the need to maintain peace along the borders.

The ceasefire violations along the borders of Jammu and Kashmir have been rare since the two countries renewed an agreement on February 25, 2021. However, several incidents were reported on the LoC in Poonch-Rajouri sector in February.

Two Indian Army personnel, including a captain, were killed and another injured in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attack carried out by suspected terrorists in the Akhnoor sector of the Jammu region on February 11.

Two army personnel were also injured in separate incidents of small arms firing from across the LoC in Rajouri and Poonch districts, while two more army personnel were injured in separate landmine explosions in Poonch in February.