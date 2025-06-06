Pakistan attacked 'insaniyat', Kashimiriyat in Pahalgam: PM Modi

Katra: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday accused Pakistan of attacking 'insaniyat' and Kashimiriyat by targeting tourists in Pahalgam, saying the intent was to trigger communal clashes in India and rob Kashmiri people dependant on tourism of their livelihoods.

The prime minister was speaking after flagging off the first train service to the Kashmir Valley, and inaugurating several development projects, including the world's highest railway bridge over the Chenab river.

He said tourism provided employment and acts as a connecting link between people, but unfortunately, the neighbouring country is an enemy of humanity, harmony and tourism.

"Not only that, Pakistan is also the enemy of poor's bread and butter. What happened on April 22 in Pahalgam is an example of that. Pakistan attacked 'insaniyat' and Kashmiriyat in Pahalgam.

"The intent of Pakistan was to trigger communal riots in India. It wanted to strip people of Kashmir of their earnings that's why Pakistan attacked tourism," he said.