Pakistan attacks Jammu airport with missiles; India downs 8 of them

New Delhi: In a significant escalation of war between India and Pakistan, Pakistani forces launched missiles and drones targeting military infrastructure in Jammu on Thursday night, including the strategic Jammu airport, prompting the Indian government to impose a blackout across the city and block mobile signals as a precautionary measure.

According to Aaj Tak, Indian air defence systems have destroyed eight missiles so far.

The news channel also reported that sirens are being sounded across all the borders, including Rajasthan.

According to officials, the Pakistani military deployed rockets and drones in an assault that struck near the Jammu airport, alongside other cities such as Srinagar, Amritsar, Jalandhar, and Ludhiana.

Reports indicate six explosions occurred in the vicinity of the Jammu airport before air defense systems could be fully activated, causing alarm among residents and security forces.

The attack follows India’s Operation Sindoor on May 7, 2025, which targeted nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), neutralising over 100 terrorists in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam attack that killed 26 people, mostly tourists.

In response to the Pakistani assault, the Indian government enforced a complete blackout in Jammu city, including the holy site of Vaishno Devi, as part of a nationwide civil defense drill aimed at ensuring public safety.