Pakistan brought to its knees; world saw terrorist crying: Modi

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh), Sep 17 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said Indian soldiers brought Pakistan to its knees “in the blink of an eye” during Operation Sindoor.

He was addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone for the Pradhan Mantri Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM MITRA) Park in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh.

Modi also launched the Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar' and the 8th Rashtriya Poshan Maah' campaigns, aimed at improving women's health and promoting nutrition.

“Our brave soldiers brought Pakistan to its knees in the blink of an eye,” Modi said. “Just yesterday, the country and the world saw a Pakistani terrorist weeping and recounting his plight,” Modi said.

The PM was apparently referring to a viral video in which a Jaish-e-Mohamad (JeM) commander is heard explaining how the Indian armed forces entered their hideout and attacked them.

Months after India destroyed several terror establishments in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) under Operation Sindoor, the JeM commander has admitted that the family of Masood Azhar, the terror group's top commander, was "torn into pieces" in strikes on Bahawalpur.

“This is the New India, which does not fear any nuclear threats. It enters the enemy’s house and strikes,” Modi said.

“Terrorists from Pakistan desecrated the vermilion of our sisters and daughters. We carried out Operation Sindoor and demolished the terror launch pads,” he said.

Making a strong pitch for swadeshi goods, Modi said, “This is the season of festivals, and we must remember the mantra of Swadeshi and incorporate it into our lives.” “I have a humble request to my 140 crore fellow countrymen that whatever you buy, it should be made in our country and should bear the sweat of some Indian or the other. It should carry the fragrance of the soil of my India, Modi said.

“Shops selling 'made in India' goods should have 'Garv se kaho yeh swadeshi hai' boards," he said.

Modi also appealed to women across the country to actively participate in the Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar health initiative.

"Today, I have come here to demand something from my mothers and sisters. All I ask is that you should attend these camps without any hesitation. Tests and medicines are free. State treasury is not more important than your health,” he said.

Modi’s visit to Dhar district marked his second trip to the state on his birthday. On this day in 2022, he released eight cheetahs from Namibia in the Kuno National Park.

Modi said that on September 17, 1948, the nation witnessed the iron will of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

“Indian army liberated Hyderabad from oppression, safeguarded the rights of its people, and reinstated the pride of India,” he said.

“We have now begun to observe this day as Hyderabad Liberation Day. Today, a grand celebration is being held in Hyderabad to commemorate the occasion,” he said.

Modi said the health of “mothers, sisters and daughters” is his government’s priority.

“Our government is working in mission mode for the nutrition of pregnant women and daughters. From today, we begin the 8th National Nutrition Month. In a developed Bharat, we must reduce maternal mortality and infant mortality.

“With this goal in mind, we launched the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana in 2017,” he said.

Modi said 25 crore people in India were pulled out of poverty in the last 11 years.

At the programme in Dhar district, Modi also accepted greetings from the crowd on his 75th birthday PTI LAL VT VT