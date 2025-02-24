Pakistan destabilised by its animosity towards India: BJP's Anurag Thakur

Jammu, Feb 24 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Anurag Thakur on Monday said India never bore ill will towards Pakistan and asserted that the neighbouring country destabilised itself by its animosity towards New Delhi.

He also waded into the ongoing row over USAID funding, claiming the USD 21 million for voter turnout in India "fully exposed" those conspiring with foreign countries to weaken democracy in India.

"Pakistan is being given a befitting response like in the past (for mischief on the borders). If it (Pakistan) does not end its nefarious activities, our forces know how to take care of it, as they have done in the past," he said during a press conference.

"Pakistan has destabilised itself trying to destabilise India. No one wants its neighbouring country to be a failed state, we never wished ill for it but the one who kept an evil eye was ruined," Thakur said.

He also referred to India's victory over Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy on Sunday.

Asked about the USAID row, Thakur said, "I said earlier some foreign powers were trying to weaken Indian democracy. The top Congress leadership has already been exposed for links to US-based billionaire investor George Soros in a bid to oust the BJP from power. This is part of an agenda under which big powers are working to weaken the Indian government and democracy." "Congratulations to the people who thwarted the attempts of these forces and strengthened democracy by electing the Narendra Modi-led NDA (National Democratic Alliance) government for a third term. We are working in the direction of making India developed," the former Union minister said.

A controversy erupted in the country earlier this month after the Elon Musk-led DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency) in the US claimed that it had cancelled a USD 21 million grant to India to boost "voter turnout".

Asked about Modi nominating Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah among the 10 people from different walks of life to fight obesity, Thakur said the prime minister's initiative would help create health awareness among the country's 140 crore people and reduce the burden on health infrastructure.

"They (people nominated by Modi) should reach out to more and more people and speak on the subject in their public discourses," he said.

Thakur also welcomed the formation of a new party by a group of former leaders of the banned Jamaat-e-Islami in Kashmir to contest elections and work for the return of displaced Kashmiri pandits, saying everyone should make an attempt in this direction.

Asked about Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat issuing guidelines to Hindus, including wearing traditional clothes and giving up speaking English, the BJP leader quipped in Hindi, "I will follow the directions." Thakur also demanded that Rohingya immigrants living in Jammu and Kashmir be identified and deported.

He dismissed apprehensions of local businesses and transporters that the direct train to Kashmir would adversely impact Jammu, saying, "We need to strengthen our capabilities." "Jammu records the highest pilgrim footfall at Vaishno Devi. Border tourism in Jammu and the locations have their own importance, and there is no competition with Kashmir. We have to see and come out with a joint package that will benefit both the Jammu and the Kashmir divisions," he said.

Highlighting the Union budget for 2025-26, Thakur said it would play a very important role in making India developed.

"Jammu and Kashmir lives in the heart of the prime minister and is very important for the BJP, like it is for the rest of the country. Every attempt will be made to make Jammu and Kashmir more developed," he said. PTI TAS TAS SZM SZM