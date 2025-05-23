Pakistan doesn't have many days left, says Yogi Adityanath

Ayodhya/Lucknow: Pakistan has lived too long for 75 years and does not have many days left now, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath claimed Friday.

Addressing a function after inaugurating Hanuman Katha Mandapam in Hanumangarhi of Ayodhya, he said terrorism will destroy Pakistan one day.

He said the Indian army did not attack Pakistan, instead Pakistan first attacked our innocent people and shot them after asking their religion.

Referring to the Indian Army's response, Adityanath said 124 terrorists were killed in the military action by the brave soldiers of India.

So the fault in this is not of India's but of those people of Pakistan who were sitting there and giving shelter to the terrorists.

"They are encouraging terrorism. I say with confidence that terrorism will destroy Pakistan one day," he said.

Adityanath stressed that Pakistan "does not have many days left. Anyway, one of our revered saints had declared that Pakistan has no existence in the spiritual world. Remember that anything that does not have its own real existence is artificial." He claimed that "Pakistan has lived too long for 75 years and now its time has come.

Pakistan is being punished for his own deeds. Today, the brave soldiers of India are responding to Pakistan with such strength, every Indian should feel proud of the soldiers of the army." He also said this is a "new India and the new India does not tease anyone, but if someone teases, then it does not spare them either".

Giving credit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the double engine governments for the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya, Adityanath said, "We have to keep in mind that whether it is a person or a society, only the one who moves away from the norm will be able to do something new. By becoming a follower of the norm, neither will the person be able to benefit nor will we be able to save our existence for a long time." He also thanked the sages for taking forward the legacy of Ayodhya and expressed gratitude towards them.