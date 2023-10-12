Pakistan epicentre of narco-terrorism: J-K Police chief

Jammu, Oct 12 (PTI) Police have busted a major inter-state drug racket, leading to the arrest of eight people and seizure of nearly Rs 5 crore in cash and illegal substances, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh said on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference here on the operation 'Sanjeevani' initiated on September 30 with the aim of combating the drug menace, Singh also said Pakistan is the epicentre of narco-terrorism and that J-K is the collection point while Punjab is the receiving point.

"Eight smugglers including four from J&K and four from Punjab have been arrested so far. The investigation is going on. We are likely to involve other investigation agencies in the operation," Singh said.

He said that Pakistan is using drones as a modus operandi to ferry narcotics material in J-K, particularly in Jammu region's Rajouri district and areas along International Border but smuggling is taking place physically in Kupwara and other areas.

Under the operation 'Sanjeevani', Ramban police intercepted a significant consignment of a substance resembling cocaine, with an estimated street value of Rs 300 crore, he said. "The seizure occurred from two Punjab-based peddlers who were transporting the illicit cargo in an Innova car bearing a fake registration plate in Ramban. A case was registered," he said.

Following the initial seizure, a special investigation team was formed to trace both backward and forward linkages, Singh said. In a meticulous process, technical intelligence was gathered and a truck carrying a portion of the consignment was apprehended, he said, adding that the truck driver, responsible for delivering the contraband, was arrested.

During interrogation, the driver revealed crucial information that resulted in the arrest of another peddler from Kupwara, the DGP said adding this chain of detentions eventually led to the recovery of an additional four kilos 198 grams of a cocaine-like substance and Rs 43.17 lakh in cash.

Simultaneously, efforts were underway to trace the forward linkage of the cartel, he said. A collaborative effort with IB team, Jammu, and assistance from the Punjab Police culminated in the apprehension of a major drug magnate, Manjeet Singh, hailing from Ludhiana, Punjab, he said. The subsequent search revealed an astonishing array of fraudulent documents, sophisticated equipment, and an extensive cache of assets, including a revolver of German make, he said.

Among the recovered items were 14 chequebooks, 22 passbooks, 12 Aadhaar cards, 38 fake vehicle number plates, and other fake documents associated with the BJP, Punjab Police, and the Punjab government, Singh said. He said that a significant amount of cash, gold, silver, and electronic devices were confiscated, underscoring the extensive network and resources at the disposal of the apprehended kingpin.

This operation marks a significant milestone in the ongoing battle against drug trafficking, reaffirming the commitment of law enforcement agencies to curb the menace of narcotic smuggling in the region, the DGP said.

Further investigations are underway to trace any additional accomplices associated with this drug cartel, he added. PTI AB KVK KVK