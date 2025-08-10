Pakistan given befitting reply through Operation Sindoor: Maharashtra deputy CM

Srinagar, Aug 10 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday said Pakistan has been given a befitting reply through Operation Sindoor, while the perpetrators of the deadly Pahalgam attack were eliminated in Operation Mahadev.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a blood donation camp organised at the Army Hospital here, the Shiv Sena leader said a large number of people participated in the drive.

"Pakistan was given a stern response through Operation Sindoor... those who snatched the sindoor of our sisters have also been eliminated in Operation Mahadev," Shinde said.

He said more than 1,000 people participated in the blood donation camp.

"This is the first time that people in such large numbers have donated blood for the armed forces. The Shiv Sena will be ready to donate blood whenever the army needs it," he said.

Earlier, some women tied rakhis on Shinde's wrist upon his arrival in the city. PTI MIJ RHL