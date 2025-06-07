Pakistan government works to fund, nurture terrorists: Anurag Thakur

Hamirpur (HP), June 7(PTI) Calling Pakistan a certified nation of state-sponsored terrorism, BJP MP Anurag Thakur on Saturday accused the neighbouring country of nurturing terrorists.

Addressing the party workers at Nadaun and Dehra in Hamirpur, Thakur stated that Pakistan has been trying to destabilize India through cross-border terrorist activities for decades.

Calling India's continuous attacks on terrorism the 'new normal' for the nation, the MP trained guns on Pakistan and asserted that India does not differentiate between the government that fosters terrorism and the masters of terror.

He also expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving him the opportunity to expose Pakistan's involvement in terrorism by presenting India's side during the all-party delegation's visit to Qatar, South Africa, Ethiopia and Egypt.

"India is a multicultural, multilingual and multi-religious country. We respect diversity but do not make the mistake of considering our kindness as our weakness", he added.

Further noting that India is now a responsible nuclear power, Thakur said, "We are not afraid of any nuclear threat nor is this going to affect our campaign against terrorism. As for us, our country comes first, its self-respect and honour are paramount", he said.

Thakur was part of the all-party parliamentary delegation led by NCP-SP leader Supriya Sule, which served as the government’s outreach to the international community on the fight against terror and the significance of Operation Sindoor. PTI COR BPL MPL MPL