Pakistan International Airlines-marked balloon found in J-K's Kupwara

Srinagar, Dec 23 (PTI) Security forces on Tuesday seized an air balloon with inscription of PIA (Pakistan International Airlines) in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

A Pakistani flag tied to several balloons was also seized by security forces at Khadinyar in Baramulla district, they said.

The air balloon with PIA inscription was found atop a tree in an orchard at Naugam in Handwara area of Kupwara district.

Both the locations are close to Line of Control in north Kashmir.

Security agencies including police are investigating both the incidents, the officials said. PTI MIJ KVK KVK