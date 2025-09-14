'Pakistan is BJP's partner': Tejashwi criticises Asia Cup match

Patna, Sep 14 (PTI) RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday attacked the BJP over the Asia Cup match in Dubai, calling it a "partner of Pakistan".

Yadav, the leader of the opposition, made the comment when journalists asked him about the calls for the boycott of the India-Pakistan cricket match in the aftermath of the terror attack in Pahalgam.

"This is a question that should be posed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had famously bragged about vermilion (sindoor) flowing in his veins," he told the journalists.

"Pakistan is a partner of the BJP, which likes to start a military conflict and put off a water treaty, only to announce a ceasefire later. Now, it has agreed to a cricket match, all as per its own convenience," he added.

The BJP-led government at the Centre had declared suspension of the Indus Water Treaty, signed with Pakistan way back in 1960, a day after the dastardly terror attack at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir killed over 20 people. PTI NAC SOM