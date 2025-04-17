Pakistan is failed state, continuously tries to disturb peace in J-K: LG Sinha

Bhaderwah/Jammu, Apr 17 (PTI) Asserting that Pakistan is a "failed state", Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday said it continuously tries to disturb peace and normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir by sending terrorists to the Union Territory.

He urged people to inform the police about individuals within society who are inimical to peace and public welfare.

"Whenever peace is established here, our neighbour starts having a stomach ache," Sinha said at a function in Bhaderwah.

The police and security forces, in coordination with the administration, have launched operations to eliminate terrorism, but Pakistan continues its efforts to disrupt peace in Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

The LG said Pakistan is grappling with its own internal problems. "We all know that it is a failed state. It cannot even provide basic facilities to its citizens. Yet, it continuously tries to disturb peace in Jammu and Kashmir by sending terrorists here," he said.

Sinha stressed that without peace, there can be no development. "Some people in society provide shelter to terrorists and facilitate their movement," he said.

"I want to appeal to them — while maintaining peace is the responsibility of the security forces and the administration, if anyone among you is supporting such elements, it is your duty not to shield them but to inform the police," he said.

"Until terrorism is completely eradicated, our police personnel, security forces and administration will not rest," he added.

"In this campaign, I seek your cooperation. I say this repeatedly — Jammu and Kashmir should have only one mantra: 'Do not touch the innocent, but do not spare the guilty'. I repeat no innocent person should be harmed, but the one who has committed the crime must be punished," he said.

Earlier, the LG inaugurated a week-long mega surgical camps in Doda and Kishtwar, being organised by Rotary International in collaboration with the district administrations and the department of health and medical education.

"Health for all is a top priority for me, and the J&K administration in the past few years has ensured that everyone has access to effective and quality health services. We have improved physical infrastructure and invested in essential services to provide timely and appropriate healthcare," he said.

The camps, being held at three different locations — Associated Hospital of GMC Doda, District Hospital Kishtwar, and Sub District Hospital Bhaderwah — will witness super-specialty and general surgeries conducted by specialised doctors across various fields. PTI AB AB KVK KVK