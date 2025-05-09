Pakistan launches airstrikes targeting Indian military stations

New Delhi: Tensions between India and Pakistan have reached a boiling point following a series of Pakistani drone attacks targeting Indian military stations in Jammu, Naushera, Samba, and Pokhran, as reported by AajTak.

According to Indian military sources, Pakistan launched eight missiles targeting the Jammu region towns of Satwari, Samba, Ranbir Singh Pura, and Arnia.

The Indian Air Defence systems successfully intercepted the missiles, preventing casualties. However, the Indian Army also shot down two Pakistani drones in the Naushera sector of Jammu and Kashmir, as confirmed by defense sources.

Media reports also said that blasts were heard in Jammu.

Earlier today, the Border Security Force (BSF) foiled a major infiltration bid in Samba.

The attacks follow India’s “Operation Sindoor,” launched on May 7, during which the Indian Armed Forces conducted missile strikes on nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

The operation was a retaliatory measure for the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 28 civilian lives and was backed by Islamabad.