Pakistan made all attempts to disrupt peace, but its conspiracies defeated: J-K police chief

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir police chief Dilbag Singh said Friday Pakistan made all attempts including propagating a "venomous narrative" to disrupt peace in Jammu and Kashmir but all its conspiracies were defeated by the strenuous efforts of security forces and the support of people.

Singh made these remarks during an interaction with a group of probationary IPS officers from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy, Hyderabad. Other senior Police officers of the J-K Police were also present at the interaction at the Police Headquarters here.

The group of 22 IPS probationary officers including two women officers and two officers from Nepal and the Maldives are on a study-cum-cultural tour to J-K as a part of Bharat Darshan programme and of their basic training.

While giving an overview of working of the JKP in different wings, the DGP said the J-K police has faced a huge share of problems over the last three decades. Appreciating the support of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, Singh said Pakistan has made all attempts including a venomous narrative to lure the people and disrupt the peace.

However, all conspiracies have been defeated by strenuous efforts of J-K Police along with other security forces and the support of the people, he added.

Referring to the G20 tourism working group meeting held here in May, and Thursday historic Muharram processions taken out after 34 years, the DGP said the conduct of such events speaks about the peaceful changes that have happened with the efforts of J-K Police along with other security forces.

While giving credit to personnel and officers of JKP and other security forces on the ground, the DGP said over the years different forces have worked tirelessly with an aim to bring peace and stability in the region.

He added much has been achieved, and more efforts are on to consolidate the peace further.

Giving an overview of the past law and order situations, Singh said, "We are proud of our martyrs and it's our endeavour to remember the sacrifices of our personnel and pay our homage on every occasion." "It was always a big challenge for the JK Police personnel to fight against terrorism as they come from the same society. It is sheer courage and valour of JKP jawans that by and large today policeman is seen as peacemaker and as a hero," he said.