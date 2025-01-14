Pakistan must dismantle terror infrastructure in PoK: Rajnath Singh

Akhnoor (JK), Jan 14 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday accused Pakistan of making persistent attempts to destabilize India by sponsoring terrorism and said it must dismantle its terror infrastructure in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) or face consequences.

Asserting that Jammu and Kashmir is incomplete without PoK, he said this area is being used as a hub for terrorism, with its land serving as a base for training camps and launch pads for infiltration activities.

"The land of PoK is being used to run the business of terrorism. Even today, terrorist training camps are operational there. Launch pads have been established in areas near the border, and the Indian government has concrete information about this and is fully aware of the situation. Pakistan must eliminate this, otherwise ...," Singh said while addressing a veterans' rally in Akhnoor area.

Reiterating India's position on PoK, he said "Jammu and Kashmir is incomplete without PoK. For Pakistan, PoK is nothing more than foreign territory." He further said that the people in PoK have been deprived of a dignified life, and Pakistan's rulers have exploited them in the name of religion to further their anti-India agenda.

Singh also condemned recent remarks by PoK Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq, calling them a continuation of Pakistan's anti-India agenda nurtured since the era of General Zia-ul-Haq.

Hitting out at Pakistan's failure to abandon its policy of supporting terrorism, Singh said, "Pakistan has always made every effort to destabilize India. It continues its efforts. Despite this, Pakistan has never abandoned terrorism. The terrorists infiltrating Jammu and Kashmir come from Pakistan." He also criticized Pakistan for fostering terrorism and infiltration since 1965, emphasizing that such efforts have repeatedly failed to garner support from the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Neither during the 1965 war nor during the peak of terrorism did the people of Jammu and Kashmir side with Pakistan. Instead, many of our Muslim brothers here sacrificed their lives fighting terrorism," Singh said.

He also highlighted the sacrifices of individuals like Mohammed Usman, who, he said, laid down their lives to protect the nation's sovereignty.

"Even today, despite international pressure, it has not abandoned its policy of supporting terrorism. The Indian government is fully aware of the activities in PoK and will not tolerate any threat to its sovereignty and security," Singh added.

He also recalled the valiant efforts of the Indian Army in the 1965 war with Pakistan, highlighting the sacrifices and strategic brilliance that led to India's victory.

Singh underscored the significance of the battle of Akhnoor, where the Indian Army successfully thwarted Pakistan's Operation Grand Slam and advanced to Lahore.

"History stands as a testament that Pakistan has lost every war against India - be it the tribal invasion of 1948, the 1965 war, the 1971 war, or the 1999 Kargil conflict. In each case, Pakistan has faced humiliation and defeat," he said.

Singh said Pakistan began its infiltration attempts in 1965, expecting support from the Muslim population in Jammu and Kashmir - a hope that has consistently been proven wrong.

Reflecting on the lessons of the 1965 war, Singh criticized the failure to leverage strategic military gains during negotiations, citing the example of Haji Pir, where the Indian Army had achieved victory but later ceded the territory at the negotiation table.

"If that had not happened, the routes for terrorist infiltration would have been closed back then. However, we began to change this by abrogating Article 370", he said.

He emphasized that the abrogation of Article 370 has marked the beginning of a significant change.

"The situation in Jammu and Kashmir has changed drastically, and this truth must be accepted. Jammu and Kashmir is incomplete without PoK, which remains the crown jewel of India," Singh asserted. PTI AB ZMN