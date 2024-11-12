Pakistan now fears surgical strikes: Adityanath

Amravati (Maha), Nov 12 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said Pakistan is today haunted by the memory of India's airstrike and surgical strikes, and this is possible only when India is strong.

Speaking at campaign rallies in Vidarbha region for the November 20 Maharashtra elections, he said before 2014, the Congress-led UPA government was establishing ties with Pakistan at the expense of national interest.

In today’s “new India,” however, Pakistan is haunted by the memory of India’s airstrikes and surgical strikes, the BJP leader said.

This deterrent is possible only when India stands strong, Adityanath said.

Under Congress rule, Maharashtra saw a tragic record of farmer suicides, whereas today, farmers benefit from the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, he said.

He further criticized Congress for allegedly sheltering Uttar Pradesh's notorious mafia under state protection, pointing out that the BJP fought all the way to the Supreme Court, ultimately ending this threat.

Congress ruled for over six decades, but made no effort to build the Ram temple, as "Ram was never on their agenda," the Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.

Congress leaders even questioned the existence of Lord Ram and Lord Krishna, behaving as if they alone held the knowledge of India’s history—writing books like `Discovery of India' as if they had been there since the dawn of time, he said.

"Discovery of India", notably, is a famous book penned by Jawaharlal Nehru, the country's first prime minister. PTI ND KRK