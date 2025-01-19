Pakistan-occupied Kashmir 'crown jewel of India', J-K incomplete without it: Rajnath

Jaunpur (UP), Jan 19 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday described Pakistan-occupied Kashmir as the "crown jewel of India" and asserted that Jammu and Kashmir was incomplete without it.

Advertisment

The senior BJP leader also accused Pakistan of continuing its conspiracy to foster terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

Singh was speaking to reporters in the Nizamuddinpur village of Jaunpur district, where he attended a ceremonial event at the home of senior BJP leader Jagat Narayan Dubey.

"It (Pakistan-occupied Kashmir) is the crown jewel of India and Jammu and Kashmir is incomplete without it," he said.

Advertisment

"For Pakistan, the Kashmir occupied by it is nothing more than a foreign territory being used to promote terrorism and anti-India propaganda. Terror camps and launch pads there (Pakistan-occupied Kashmir) should be dismantled or it will face an appropriate response," Singh added.

The defence minister also hit out at Pakistani leader Anwar-ul-Haq over his alleged anti-India rhetoric.

"Pakistan is trying to provoke people against India on religious grounds while oppressing citizens there," he said.

Advertisment

He also claimed that India had emerged as the world's largest digital economy under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

India, which now has the highest number of 5G users, is on track to becoming a developed nation by 2047, Singh asserted.

"Today, when India speaks, the world listens attentively. Our scientists are manufacturing defence equipment on Indian soil and exporting those to other nations. Moreover, 1.30 lakh start-ups are operational in the country," the defence minister said.

Advertisment

Singh urged youngsters to delve deep into India's history and said it reflected the country's accomplishments across domains. PTI COR ABN ABN SZM SZM