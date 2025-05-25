Pakistan on notice, any future misadventure will lead to its destruction: J&K L-G

Jammu, May 25 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday said Pakistan has been put on notice and if it resorts to any misadventure in future, the Indian armed forces will make sure to destroy the “terrorist state”.

Assuring people that there will be no discrimination between terrorists and their supporters, Sinha said “their actions will be met with similar punishments”.

Addressing the All J-K Jat Sabha here, the lieutenant governor (L-G) highlighted the valour of the armed forces and reaffirmed the government's resolve to completely rid Jammu and Kashmir of terrorism.

“Pakistan is on notice. If it resorts to any misadventure in future, our armed forces will make sure to destroy this terrorist state. I assure the people that there will be no discrimination between armed terrorists and their supporters and sympathisers. Their actions will be met with similar punishments,” Sinha said.

He also appealed to the Jat community and all sections of society to strengthen their resolve and unite in the fight against the divisive forces threatening peace and social fabric in the country.

“In these challenging times, your responsibility to uphold national unity is more crucial than ever,” Sinha said. Stating that the Jat community has a rich legacy of valour, courage and sacrifice, the L-G said, “A significant population of the Jat community resides near our borders, making them the country's first line of defence. I am proud that your devotion to the motherland has deepened the spirit of nationalism in the society.” Sinha also paid homage to the victims of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and those killed in Pakistani shelling between May 7 and 10, after India launched Operation Sindoor to hit terror camps across the border.

“The Government of India is committed to proper rehabilitation of the affected families,” he said.

“We must celebrate our diversity and foster unity to defeat the adversary's nefarious designs. Our brave armed forces scripted a new saga of valour with Operation Sindoor.

“It is now our sacred task to transform the vision of a united and Viksit Bharat into reality and pay a fitting tribute to our bravehearts who cherished the dream of a powerful nation,” Sinha said.

The L-G also expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for ushering in an “era of equality” in Jammu and Kashmir, empowering the marginalised communities. PTI TAS ARI ARI