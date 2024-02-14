Pakistan Rangers violate ceasefire along IB in Jammu, BSF gives fitting reply

Jammu, Feb 14 (PTI) The Pakistan Rangers violated the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan on Wednesday by resorting to unprovoked firing at a BSF post along the International Border (IB) in the R S Pura sector here, officials said.

The residents of the area where the ceasefire violation took place said it was after a gap of more than a decade that they witnessed cross-border firing, which triggered panic among them.

"At about 5:50 pm, the Pakistan Rangers resorted to unprovoked firing in the R S Pura area, which was befittingly responded by the BSF troops. The firing stopped at 6:15 pm," the Public Relations Office of the BSF, Jammu frontier said.

It added that the troops are on high alert.

Officials said the BSF personnel manning the border outpost in Makwal came under fire from across the border, prompting a strong retaliation.

They added that there was no casualty or damage on the Indian side.

On the intervening night of November 8-9 last year, a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan was killed in firing by the Pakistan Rangers in the Ramgarh sector of Samba district -- the first death on the Indian side since February 25, 2021, when a renewed ceasefire was agreed upon by the two neighbouring countries.

On October 26 last year, two BSF personnel and a woman were injured in cross-border firing in Jammu's Arnia sector, while another jawan of the border-guarding force was injured in a similar incident on October 17.

The officials said senior officers are monitoring the situation and the security personnel deployed all along the IB have been asked to remain on high alert.

The ceasefire violation comes at a time when the Jammu and Kashmir administration is preparing for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Union Territory on February 20.

Modi is scheduled to address a public rally in Jammu.

Former sarpanch of Badyal Brahmana Binny Sharma said they heard the sound of small-arms firing and this was for the first time in 10 or 15 years that Pakistan opened fire in this area.

"The ceasefire violation by Pakistan disturbed the peaceful atmosphere. The BSF has asked farmers not to go near the border till further orders," Sharma told PTI Videos.

Another border resident, Preetam Lal, said they got frightened by the sudden firing.

"Pakistan cannot be trusted," he added. PTI SBL/TAS RC