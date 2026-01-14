Pakistan resorting to border mischief to deflect focus from internal issues: Ladakh LG

Jammu, Jan 14 (PTI) Pakistan is indulging in mischief along the borders, including sending drones, in an attempt to divert attention from its internal problems, particularly its poor financial situation, Ladakh Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta said on Wednesday, asserting that its disintegration is inevitable.

Talking to PTI Videos here, Gupta also dismissed China's claim over the Shaksgam valley and said "this is not India of 1962. This is India of 2026 and they should understand this".

Responding to a question about Army chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi’s statement that at least eight terror camps are still active across the border, the Lt Governor said Pakistan will have to face consequences for its misbehavior.

“Operation Sindoor is not over yet. If Pakistan continues to such activities, then it will have to face the consequences,” Gupta said, adding, “The way voices of separatism are being raised in places like Balochistan, Sindh, Karachi and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Pakistan will not be able to survive for long and its disintegration is inevitable.” Asked about the frequent drone activities from across the border, he said the Army and the Border Security Force (BSF) were fully alert and capable of taking effective countermeasures.

On Sunday, troops guarding the Nowshera sector fired medium and light machine guns after observing drone activity over Gania-Kalsian village.

On the same day, drone movements were also detected over Khabbar village in Teryath, Kalakote in Rajouri, Tain-Topa in the Mankote area of Poonch district, and Chak Babral village in the Ramgarh sector of Samba. However, those flying objects returned within a few minutes.

“There is a deliberate attempt by Pakistan to divert attention from its internal problems, particularly its poor financial situation. However, such efforts will not succeed, and India will not allow it,” he said.

On the recent Chinese statement over Shaksgam, he said, "Any such misadventure is wrong. China has often made statements regarding Arunachal Pradesh, but this is not India of 1962 — this is India of 2026, and they should understand that.” China on Monday reaffirmed its territorial claims over the Shaksgam Valley following India's comments last week. Beijing stressed that the Chinese infrastructure projects in the area are "beyond reproach".

The external affairs ministry on Friday said, "We have consistently protested with the Chinese side against attempts to alter the ground reality in Shaksgam Valley. We further reserve the right to take necessary measures to safeguard our interests." PTI SML TAS NB