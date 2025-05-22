Pakistan should have been thrashed more: Subramanian Swamy

Patna: Former Union minister Subramanian Swamy on Thursday asserted that Pakistan "should have been thrashed more" during Operation Sindoor.

Speaking to reporters at the Jay Prakash Narayan Airport in Patna, the former Rajya Sabha MP said the Pahalgam terror attack was one of the most brutal incidents in the "history of our civilisation".

"Pakistan started the conflict by orchestrating the massacre at Pahalgam, which was one of the most brutal incidents in the history of our civilisation," he said, while responding to journalists' queries on Operation Sindoor and its aftermath.

"As such, Pakistan should have been thrashed more," he said.

Swamy, who was earlier associated with the BJP, also made light of all-party delegations being sent to various parts of the world, as part of the government's diplomatic outreach following Operation Sindoor.

"These delegations will have no impact whatsoever. All know that the members are enjoying a junket," Swamy said.