Pakistan should stop harbouring terrorists: Digvijaya Singh

Bhopal, May 10 (PTI) Congress Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh on Saturday welcomed the understanding between India and Pakistan to stop all firings and military actions, and said the neighbouring country should desist from harbouring terrorists.

“The animosity between both countries has developed as Pakistan openly harbours terrorists. We appeal to the prime minister and the government of Pakistan to stop sheltering terrorists because if you do that, what has happened now will happen again,” Singh said.

The Congress leader congratulated the armed forces and the intelligence agencies for identifying terrorist training centres in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and making precision attacks on those facilities.

“The Indian Army did not target civilian areas but only targeted terrorist hideouts. Congratulations to them for that,” he said.

Earlier in the day, foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced that the directors general of military operations (DGMO) of India and Pakistan have agreed to stop all firings and military action on land, air and sea with effect from 5 pm on Saturday.