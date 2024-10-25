Pakistan trying to destabilise peace in Kashmir: Raina

Jammu, Oct 24 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina on Thursday condemned the terror attack in Gulmarg in which two porters working with the Army were killed and four people injured, and blamed Pakistan for trying to destabilise peace and tranquillity in the Union territory.

Terrorists opened fire on an Army vehicle in the Bota Pathri area, six kilometres from tourist hotspot Gulmarg in north Kashmir, on Thursday evening. Three soldiers are among the injured.

"We condemn the attack carried out by coward Pakistani terrorists on an Army vehicle while taking advantage of darkness. We express condolences to the families of the martyrs," Raina said.

The BJP leader said Pakistan is repeatedly trying to destabilise peace and tranquillity in Kashmir.

"Terrorists do not have the courage to face the soldiers of the Indian Army and that is why, they attacked them while taking advantage of darkness," he said.

Raina added that the terrorists will not be spared.

"India will find each one of them and punish them," he said. PTI AB IJT IJT