Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Kashmir, army responds appropriately: Defence official

Srinagar, Apr 26 (PTI) Pakistan violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control in the Kashmir valley by resorting to unprovoked firing, a defence official said on Saturday and added the army responded appropriately.

"On the night of April 25-26, unprovoked small firing was carried out by multiple Pakistan Army posts all across the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir," the Srinagar-based defence official said.

He said army troops responded to the ceasefire violations appropriately with small arms.

"No casualties have been reported," he added. PTI SSB SZM