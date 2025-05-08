Pakistan will split into five pieces and disintegrate: RSS leader Indresh Kumar

Indore: Senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Indresh Kumar on Thursday said people feel that Pakistan, which has been witnessing violence and bloodshed since its birth, will get split into five pieces and disintegrate.

His comments come a day after Indian armed forces destroyed nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack.

Speaking at the Christian community's "GAFCON-ABCI North India Leaders' Conference" in Indore, Kumar said, "We do not know what will happen to Pakistan, but people are saying that this country will break into five parts and disintegrate."

"Some people say that violence and bloodshed have been taking place in Pakistan ever since it was born. They are also saying that Pakistan is now 80 years old and that country's time was up as whoever is born, dies," he said.

Underlining the Sanatan culture of India, Kumar said the country does not have a birth date, while everyone knows the birth date of Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Talking to PTI after the event, he said, "Voices are emerging from within Pakistan that Sindh, Balochistan, Pashtun area and Pakistan's Punjab want independence from the country while Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir wants to merge with India."

These five movements are giving out a message that Pakistan's actions will decide whether this country will continue to exist or not, the RSS leader said.

Hailing Operation Sindoor carried out by the Indian armed forces against terrorist hideouts in Pakistan and PoK, he said the people of India waited patiently for this campaign.

"People are happy with this campaign. We salute the Indian government, the army and the entire country for this campaign," Kumar added.

The precise attacks by the Indian armed forces show they had reconnoitred terrorist hideouts long ago and their preparation was very strong, he said.

Kumar also noted that India should rise above caste, party, sect, language, among other things, and move forward towards ending terrorism and teaching a lesson to Pakistan.