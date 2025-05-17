Pakistan would have been finished off but `UN asked to stop', claims BJP MLA in MP

Rewa (MP), May 17 (PTI) In yet another controversial claim by a BJP leader in Madhya Pradesh, an MLA of the ruling party has said the military strikes against Pakistan were stopped because of an "order" from the United Nations.

The BJP-led Union government has categorically stated that Operation Sindoor, the military action launched by India in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, was stopped after the Director General of Military Operations of Pakistan called his Indian counterpart and the two countries reached an understanding.

Speaking at a `Tiranga Yatra' organised by the BJP in Rewa on Friday, Narendra Prajapati, MLA from Mangawan in the district, said Pakistan had been made to bite dust in earlier wars.

"I will say that the exercise under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi against Pakistan would have finished it (neighbouring country) off, had we not got an order of ceasefire from the UN, as Modi ji had said very soon a befitting reply will be given (to the terror attack)," said the first-time member of the Madhya Pradesh assembly.

On Friday, deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda came under fire for saying that the country, its army and soldiers have "bowed down at the feet" of PM Modi because of the successful execution of Operation Sindoor.

Earlier, another Madhya Pradesh minister, Vijay Shah, got lambasted for remarks about Col Sofiya Qureshi who conducted media briefings on Operation Sindoor along with Wing Commander Vyomika Singh. PTI COR LAL KRK