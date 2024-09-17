'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans being raised in Cong rallies in Haryana: Shah

Faridabad, Sep 17 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah Tuesday said votes of people of Haryana will decide the future of the state and asked them to choose between the BJP which is "a group of patriots" and the Congress which is "a gang of corrupt".

Addressing a poll rally here in the evening, Shah also said "Pakistan Zindabad" slogans have been raised in some rallies of the Congress in the state.

The Faridabad rally was his second of the day after an earlier one in Bhiwani's Loharu for the October 5 Haryana Assembly polls.

"A few days ago, I was watching TV -- from Hathin to Thanesar and from Thanesar to Palwal, in Congress' rallies, 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans have been raised.

"Can Pakistan Zindabad slogans be raised on the land of Haryana? Ye Congress party tushtikaran ki rajneeti ke liye aaj Haryana ko bhi tushtikaran say lipt karna chahti hai (For the appeasement politics, the Congress party is trying to cover Haryana also with appeasement," said Shah while attacking the main opposition party in the state.

"Your single vote will decide the future of Haryana. Two groups are clearly visible (in the upcoming elections). On one side is 'deshbhakton ki toli' (a group of patriots) like BJP and on the other side is 'bhrashtacharion ka ek tola' (a gang of corrupt) who are in Congress," said Shah.

"You have to decide between the two -- the BJP is reliable and the Congress is corrupt. BJP's work is social welfare and Congress job is family welfare.

"Our resolve is a developed Haryana and a developed nation while their (Congress) resolve is to support a family," he said.

You have to decide what is to be done in the coming elections, he asked the gathering.

Shah also said Haryana is close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's heart, and he will not spare any effort for state's development.

He said if the people of Haryana bloom the lotus (BJP's poll symbol) for a third time in the state, then the BJP will carry out welfare works for the OBC, Dalits, farmers, armymen and sportspersons.

Like in Loharu, Shah lashed out at the Congress, alleging that it wants to bring back Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

He also accused the grand old party of being proficient in creating false narratives and spreading lies on the issue of Agnipath scheme.

"Hooda sahib, you stop spreading lies, trade in lies does not last long," said Shah.

Shah also said Congress leaders are engaged in fighting amongst themselves.

"Ek anar sau bimar jaise Congress" cannot undertake Haryana's development, he said.

"Our leadership is clear and we are fighting the elections under Nayab Saini's leadership," said Shah.

Taking a dig at previous dispensations, he said that earlier corruption used to flourish, but the BJP government put Haryana on the path of development.

For country's security, its prosperity, for wiping out terrorism and the regime under which Ram temple was built, bring that government once again to power, said Shah appealing to people to bring back the BJP to power in Haryana.