Pakistani children spoil life by getting involved in extremist activities: Odisha CM Majhi

Bhubaneswar, May 8 (PTI) Amidst escalating tensions between India and Pakistan and growing fears of a broader conflict in the region, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday cautioned students about the consequences of terrorism, stating that many children in Pakistan are ruining their futures by getting involved in extremist activities.

Majhi made the remarks while addressing students and teachers during the centenary celebrations of Gangadahani Government Advanced High School in Ganjam district.

"Today, many children in our neighboring country, Pakistan, are spoiling their future by wasting their knowledge and talent in terrorist activities," the CM told the gathering.

Emphasising the importance of education and national values, Majhi said, "India needs Jagannath (a symbol of unity and secularism), not Jihad. I urge all students to become responsible citizens by utilising their education and not getting misled by any ideology that leads to destruction. We should study sincerely, bring glory to ourselves, our families, and our villages, and dedicate ourselves to our motherland." Drawing from his past experience as a teacher, Majhi said education is not merely about obtaining certificates but is a lifelong process of self-preparation. He said schools are sacred places of knowledge and character building.

He said education should not be just a means of earning, but a means of building persons with humanity.

The chief minister also told the gathering not to be afraid of the struggles in life.

"Success is achieved only on the path of struggle. There is no shortcut to success. If there is any means to success, it is hard work alone," he said adding that education is the biggest wealth.

He said the state government gives top priority to education. This year, a provision of Rs 31,000 crore has been made for school education in the budget, which is 18 per cent more than the previous year. PTI AAM AAM MNB