Pakistani couple flies to Indore from Sharjah, to be sent back over visa issue: Official

Indore, Sep 18 (PTI) A couple that arrived from Sharjah has been stopped at the Indore airport due to a technical violation of visa norms and will be sent back to the city in the United Arab Emirates, an airport official said on Wednesday.

The official said that the couple are Pakistani citizens.

The couple arrived in Indore from Sharjah on Tuesday night by an Air India Express flight, but according to their visa, they can enter India only through the Delhi airport, the official said.

According to the official, since the couple is not allowed to enter India from the Indore airport, they have been stopped at the local airport under immigration rules.

The couple will be sent back to Sharjah by the next Air India Express flight late Thursday night, the official said.