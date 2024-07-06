Pakistani diplomat's cook booked on molestation charge

New Delhi, Jul 6 (PTI) A Pakistani diplomat's cook, a national of that country, has been booked for allegedly trying to molest a domestic help at the official's residence in central Delhi's Tilak Marg area, police said on Saturday.

The complaint from the woman, an Indian national, against cook Minhaj Hussain, 54, was received by the Tilak Marg police station on June 28, a senior police officer said.

He said a case under section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code was registered and further probe was conducted.

The woman was employed as a domestic help a few months ago and she lived in a quarter on the premises of the diplomat's residence, the officer said.

Hussain had come to India from Pakistan in February, he said and added that it has been informed that he has been sent back to Pakistan, which is being verified. PTI ALK ANB ANB