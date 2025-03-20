Pakistani intruder apprehended along IB in Kathua

Kathua/Jammu, Mar 20 (PTI) Security forces have apprehended a Pakistani intruder along the International Border (IB) in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, police sources said on Thursday.

Security personnel detected suspicious movement of a person attempting to cross the border in the Hiranagar sector on Wednesday night, the sources said.

The forces fired a few warning rounds before taking the suspect into custody, they said.

The intruder has been identified as Qadir Baksh, a resident of Gafurabad, Tehsil Chiniot, Pakistan.

Further investigation is underway. PTI Corr/AB DV DV