Pakistani intruder apprehended in Amritsar

Chandigarh, May 21 (PTI) A Pakistani intruder was apprehended after he crossed the International Border in Punjab's Amritsar district, a BSF spokesperson said on Wednesday.

He was handed over to local police for further investigation.

Border Security Force (BSF) troops noticed the movement of a person, who crossed the International Border and started approaching the border fence on Tuesday evening, the spokesperson said.

"In a swift response, the troops challenged him to stop and subsequently apprehended him," the spokesperson said.

The Pakistani national was apprehended from the border area adjacent to village Karimpura in Amritsar.