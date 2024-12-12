Pakistani intruder apprehended near LoC in J-K's Poonch

Jammu, Dec 12 (PTI) A Pakistani intruder was apprehended by the Army near the LoC in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, security officials said on Thursday.

Advertisment

Mohd Sadiq (18) was allegedly attempting to sneak into the Indian side from across the border when he was intercepted by the alert troops at Noorkote, a village near the border fence late Wednesday evening, the officials said.

They said the individual was not carrying any incriminating material and he is being questioned to ascertain his motive.

Preliminary investigation suggested that he might have crossed the LoC inadvertently, the officials said. PTI TAS MNK MNK