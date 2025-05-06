Pakistani intruder arrested along LoC in J-K’s Poonch; probe underway

Jammu: A Pakistani intruder was arrested along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said.

The intruder, who is in his early 20s, was taken into custody by Army troops soon after he entered into this side from across the LoC, they said.

The arrest came amid a diplomatic flare-up between India and Pakistan and almost daily ceasefire violations on the borders in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed.

Waqas, a resident of Tarkhal village in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), was taken into custody by alert army personnel from a forward village in the Chakan-Da-Bagh area shortly after he crossed the Line of Control (LoC) and entered Indian territory, the officials said.

Preliminary questioning revealed that Waqas had inadvertently crossed the LoC from his village on the other side, they said.

No incriminating material was recovered from the intruder at the time of his arrest, they added.