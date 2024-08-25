Pakistani intruder arrested near border village in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Aug 25 (PTI) Rajasthan police and the Border Security Force (BSF) have arrested a Pakistani intruder who crossed into the Indian territory, officials said on Friday.

Barmer Superintendent of Police Narendra Singh Meena said Jagsi Kohli (20), a resident of Hakli Kharoda Tharparkar in the neighbouring country, reached Jhadpa village, eight kilometres inside the Indian border, on Saturday night.

He was arrested in a joint operation by the Rajasthan Police and the BSF, he added.

Meena said the Pakistani citizen was being interrogated.

The man will be jointly quizzed by intelligence agencies as well, the official added. PTI AG IJT IJT