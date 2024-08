Jammu, Aug 22 (PTI) A Pakistani intruder was apprehended along the Line of Control (LoC) after crossing into this side in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Thursday evening, official sources said.

He was picked up by the security forces in the area along the LoC close to Chakan Da Bagh.

The intruder identified as Azhar is being questioned.