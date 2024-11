Jaipur, Nov 4 (PTI) A Pakistani national, who entered the country after crossing the International Border in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar district, was arrested by the BSF, officials said on Monday.

The youth was caught in Naggi area of the district when he crossed the zero line on November 1 following which the Border Security Force (BSF) informed the police, Superintendent of Police, Sriganganagar, Gaurav Yadav said.

The man is being interrogated. PTI AG DV DV